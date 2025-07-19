Manually saving has been a major ask in reviews, and we have been dedicating a lot of time to making sure it interacts well with the game. We've taken longer to implement this as it is heavily involved in the game's architecture, and we don't want to cut corners with you. If you haven't already, we'd love it if you could share your thoughts about Every Day We Fight in a Steam review. Not only would it help us a lot. It's also a powerful way to implement the changes and additions you want to see.

Every Day We Debug!

In an effort to address all the bugs that you wonderful Thorns have been submitting, we've created a public bug tracker. We will be updating it frequently to reflect which bugs are being worked on, in order to avoid dedicating too much time to duplicate issues. We humbly request that if you're curious and looking to support us that you take a look at this board and relay any information pertaining to specific issues to your fellow Thorns.

Here is the link, issues are listed from highest priority to least, with the addition of those lacking a classification at the end: https://trello.com/b/1zPqyafM/edwf-bugs



Now, let's get on to the good stuff!



0.7.0.15 Changelog

Quality of Life

Manual Saves: You can now press ESC and find the option to save your progress manually.

Better Prologue Pacing: Slight edit to tighten up the pacing of the prologue after defeating Karg for the first time.

Prologue Skip: Add the ability to skip the Prologue from the start and pause menu.

Steam Deck Text Size: Adjust text size to improve readability on Steam Deck.

Performance

Streaming Improvements: Enemies are less likely to spawn on top of you if you run into a combat zone. Optimizations are ongoing.

System Stability

Elixium Softlock: Fix a softlock caused by saving during Elixium explosions.

Manual Save Restriction: Block the ability to save during character actions or other events, which can cause issues when loading.

Crash: Fix the crash caused by bleeding enemies

