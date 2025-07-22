◆ Fixes

Fixed an issue where the burning ruins event in Morgana Desert would softlock the game.



Fixed a text issue where the Sheepfolk villager in the Korom plaza was referred to as a Birdfolk.



(Traditional/Simplified Chinese only) Fixed the description of the Dazzling Robes.



(English and Traditional/Simplified Chinese only) Added translations for certain equipment.



Hello everyone,Thank you playing The Use of Life!We have updated the game to Ver.0.6.01, Here are the bug fixes and changes.We hope you continue to enjoy The Use of Life!