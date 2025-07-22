Thank you playing The Use of Life!
We have updated the game to Ver.0.6.01, Here are the bug fixes and changes.
◆ Fixes
- Fixed an issue where the burning ruins event in Morgana Desert would softlock the game.
- Fixed a text issue where the Sheepfolk villager in the Korom plaza was referred to as a Birdfolk.
- (Traditional/Simplified Chinese only) Fixed the description of the Dazzling Robes.
- (English and Traditional/Simplified Chinese only) Added translations for certain equipment.
We hope you continue to enjoy The Use of Life!
Changed files in this update