22 July 2025 Build 19287542
Hello everyone,

Thank you playing The Use of Life!
We have updated the game to Ver.0.6.01, Here are the bug fixes and changes.

◆ Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where the burning ruins event in Morgana Desert would softlock the game.
  • Fixed a text issue where the Sheepfolk villager in the Korom plaza was referred to as a Birdfolk.
  • (Traditional/Simplified Chinese only) Fixed the description of the Dazzling Robes.
  • (English and Traditional/Simplified Chinese only) Added translations for certain equipment.

We hope you continue to enjoy The Use of Life!

