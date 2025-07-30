 Skip to content
30 July 2025 Build 19287513 Edited 30 July 2025 – 10:06:37 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Looking forward to the Full Game?

Make sure to add it to your wishlist below so you don’t miss the launch! ⬇️⬇️⬇️

Mall Simulator 2025 is coming soon in Early Access! Stay tuned!🔥

Okay! So what’s included in this new free Prologue?

You’ll get access to first level of stores, products, and can begin building the your very own mall.

Unlike the demo, the Prologue features 30 brand new Steam Achievements:

Perfect for:

  • Demo players who want to try new strategies

  • Achievement hunters looking for exclusive achievement badges

  • And brand new players jumping into Mall Simulator for the first time!

Ahem. One more time:
Don't forget to WISHLIST the full game below – seriously! 😁⬇️

Let's shape the game, you and me! Join my Discord server to share all your excitement and feedback on Mall Simulator 2025! ❤️⬇️

