19 July 2025 Build 19287445 Edited 20 July 2025 – 00:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
JULY UPDATE

  • 2 difficulty levels : Divine & Impossible
  • A brand new saving system : you can now have multiple files
  • The user interface is more intuitive & complete
  • New characters are available
  • Some minor bugs have been corrected

