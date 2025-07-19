 Skip to content
19 July 2025 Build 19287416 Edited 19 July 2025 – 20:59:38 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • new! added 208 new level sets with 6,500 new levels, for a total of 57,260 levels
  • new! ability to search avatar catalog by animal
  • new! added a clock to the playing screen that shows the current time
  • updated avatar browser from page by page to scrollable and include animal name

