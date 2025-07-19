- new! added 208 new level sets with 6,500 new levels, for a total of 57,260 levels
- new! ability to search avatar catalog by animal
- new! added a clock to the playing screen that shows the current time
- updated avatar browser from page by page to scrollable and include animal name
Update notes for version 1.24
