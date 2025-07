Fixed a bug where Wren wouldn't talk to you if you had completed another quest first



Region names now display at the default zoom level of the map



Visually distinguished the Upgrade Service Kiosk from the Furniture Kiosk



Note: If you have issues joining another player, please close both games and see if there is an update available from the store to make sure you are on the same patch version.