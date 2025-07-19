• Fixed potential third-person camera issues during cinematics
• Fixed player sliding in third-person mode
• Fixed character animation sometimes not working in new game
• Fixed clothing clipping issues
• Fixed footwear models sometimes disappearing at some camera angles
• Fixed some incorrect player spawn locations
• Fixed NPCs looking at wrong player location in third-person mode
• Fixed character name input string persisting in new game
• Fixed gamepad missing furniture rotation commands
• Fixed some incorrect mission task notifications
• Fixed notification text formatting
• Fixed possibility of business management rating outside of expected range
• Fixed business event UI incorrectly opening in some conditions
• Fixed Parker Scout off-center steering
• Fixed some rotation issues with vehicle wheels
• Fixed several vehicle DRL issues
• Fixed dirt not applying correctly to some vehicles
• Fixed job shift incorrectly ending after reaching max skill level
• Fixed several animation issues with bartender job patrons
• Fixed PC technician job shift timing
• Fixed task list in PC technician job sometimes disappearing
• Fixed power supply upgrade task not appearing in PC technician job
• Fixed issue with Statistics app max career level
• Fixed some text missing localization
• Fixed potential softlock when spamming scene exit doors
• Fixed exit command not closing menu panels in main menu
• Revised post processing
• Improved performance
• Improved player character animation transitions
Changed files in this update