• Fixed potential third-person camera issues during cinematics

• Fixed player sliding in third-person mode

• Fixed character animation sometimes not working in new game

• Fixed clothing clipping issues

• Fixed footwear models sometimes disappearing at some camera angles

• Fixed some incorrect player spawn locations

• Fixed NPCs looking at wrong player location in third-person mode

• Fixed character name input string persisting in new game

• Fixed gamepad missing furniture rotation commands

• Fixed some incorrect mission task notifications

• Fixed notification text formatting

• Fixed possibility of business management rating outside of expected range

• Fixed business event UI incorrectly opening in some conditions

• Fixed Parker Scout off-center steering

• Fixed some rotation issues with vehicle wheels

• Fixed several vehicle DRL issues

• Fixed dirt not applying correctly to some vehicles

• Fixed job shift incorrectly ending after reaching max skill level

• Fixed several animation issues with bartender job patrons

• Fixed PC technician job shift timing

• Fixed task list in PC technician job sometimes disappearing

• Fixed power supply upgrade task not appearing in PC technician job

• Fixed issue with Statistics app max career level

• Fixed some text missing localization

• Fixed potential softlock when spamming scene exit doors

• Fixed exit command not closing menu panels in main menu

• Revised post processing

• Improved performance

• Improved player character animation transitions