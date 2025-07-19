 Skip to content
19 July 2025
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

We just pushed another experimental version update. If you want to be the first to see the new features that will come to Unrailed you are in the right place!

You can access the experimental version via right click on Unrailed -> settings-> Betas.

Note that changes are not yet complete and things might change depending on your feedback.

You can give us feedback right here or on Discord ( https://discord.gg/unrailed ).

Changelog v-565-1bc3cc4:

  • Balance: Rebalanced cartridge prices & rarities (everything is a bit cheaper)

  • Improvement: You can now display the target track and bridge plan when holding the emoji wheel open and using the bot

  • Improvement: Better ping tool handling especially with the mouse

  • Improvement: First outline color it better visible

  • Improvement: Slightly downscaled wagons, players & npcs to improve the general visibility

  • Change: No alt camera in editor play mode if camera points were used

See you on track!

Changed depots in experimental branch

Windows Depot 2211171
macOS 64-bit Depot 2211172
