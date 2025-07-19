This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey everyone!

We just pushed another experimental version update. If you want to be the first to see the new features that will come to Unrailed you are in the right place!

You can access the experimental version via right click on Unrailed -> settings-> Betas.

Note that changes are not yet complete and things might change depending on your feedback.

You can give us feedback right here or on Discord ( https://discord.gg/unrailed ).

Changelog v-565-1bc3cc4:

Balance: Rebalanced cartridge prices & rarities (everything is a bit cheaper)

Improvement: You can now display the target track and bridge plan when holding the emoji wheel open and using the bot

Improvement: Better ping tool handling especially with the mouse

Improvement: First outline color it better visible

Improvement: Slightly downscaled wagons, players & npcs to improve the general visibility

Change: No alt camera in editor play mode if camera points were used

See you on track!