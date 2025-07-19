It's been a little over two weeks since releasing the game in early access and quite a bit of work has been done.



New:

- Added the first level of the second world!

- new mechanics: Crystal that inverts your gravity

- new enemies: mouse and bat. The mouse runs between two points and kills the player on touch. The bat follows the player once it notices them and returns to its position after the player has exited the range at which it notices the player.

- the player can kill enemies by pressing the attack/interact button.



Bugfixes:

- fixed the main menu not showing which buttons are hovered over with the mouse.

- fixed saving the game not working correctly in all cases.

- fixed the end of game scene to trigger before all levels had been completed

- fixed an instance where players could get stuck while crouching

- Fixed the issue where the player would BONK upon touching the ceiling.



I hope you enjoy the new level and I hope to release more soon now that all assets and functionalities have been made.