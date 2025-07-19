Here’s what’s new in version 1.1.3.5:
Blocking Reworked – You can now block at any time, without waiting for the attack animation to finish. This significantly improves responsiveness.
Improved Tutorial – New players are now guided to craft a torch, helping them survive the first night without rage-quitting due to total darkness.
Death Camera Optimized – Now forces third-person view upon death to prevent camera glitches.
Fertilizer Spray Buffed – Usages increased from 10 to 20 sprays per can.
Soldier Area Exit Changed – The return portal is now an elevator to prevent confusion about its purpose.
Highlights from the first week of updates:
Cleaned Up UI – Simplified interface for better clarity.
Added Frame Rate Limit Setting – Players can now cap FPS to suit their needs.
Reconnect Fixes – Fixed issue where players had to restart the game after disconnecting or being kicked.
Early Game Improvements – Added more hint items, reduced difficulty, and improved level logic.
Added Toggle for Crouch and Sprint – More control customization options.
Balanced Resource Distribution & Weapon Stats – Improved gameplay pacing and combat.
Bug Fix: Unlocking on Client Side – Resolved issues where achievements or unlocks weren’t registering properly.
Building System Tweaks – Easier to distinguish structure orientations; items stored in crafting benches now drop correctly.
Monster Logic Fixes – Monsters are now less likely to get stuck in walls.
Mouse Sensitivity Save – Sensitivity settings now persist between sessions.
