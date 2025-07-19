 Skip to content
Update notes via Steam Community

Here’s what’s new in version 1.1.3.5:

  1. Blocking Reworked – You can now block at any time, without waiting for the attack animation to finish. This significantly improves responsiveness.

  2. Improved Tutorial – New players are now guided to craft a torch, helping them survive the first night without rage-quitting due to total darkness.

  3. Death Camera Optimized – Now forces third-person view upon death to prevent camera glitches.

  4. Fertilizer Spray Buffed – Usages increased from 10 to 20 sprays per can.

  5. Soldier Area Exit Changed – The return portal is now an elevator to prevent confusion about its purpose.

Highlights from the first week of updates:

  1. Cleaned Up UI – Simplified interface for better clarity.

  2. Added Frame Rate Limit Setting – Players can now cap FPS to suit their needs.

  3. Reconnect Fixes – Fixed issue where players had to restart the game after disconnecting or being kicked.

  4. Early Game Improvements – Added more hint items, reduced difficulty, and improved level logic.

  5. Added Toggle for Crouch and Sprint – More control customization options.

  6. Balanced Resource Distribution & Weapon Stats – Improved gameplay pacing and combat.

  7. Bug Fix: Unlocking on Client Side – Resolved issues where achievements or unlocks weren’t registering properly.

  8. Building System Tweaks – Easier to distinguish structure orientations; items stored in crafting benches now drop correctly.

  9. Monster Logic Fixes – Monsters are now less likely to get stuck in walls.

  10. Mouse Sensitivity Save – Sensitivity settings now persist between sessions.

