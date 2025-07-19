Here’s what’s new in version 1.1.3.5:

Blocking Reworked – You can now block at any time, without waiting for the attack animation to finish. This significantly improves responsiveness.

Improved Tutorial – New players are now guided to craft a torch, helping them survive the first night without rage-quitting due to total darkness.

Death Camera Optimized – Now forces third-person view upon death to prevent camera glitches.

Fertilizer Spray Buffed – Usages increased from 10 to 20 sprays per can.