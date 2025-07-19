 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
19 July 2025 Build 19287214 Edited 19 July 2025 – 19:19:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

UPDATE – Patch

✨ New Features & Improvements

  • Fix: Corrected and improved the mini-map to help you navigate the city more easily.

  • Fix: Nights are now less dark and the intensity of the vehicle headlights has been increased.

  • Fix: Improved graphics and lighting for a more pleasant visual experience (still a work in progress).

🛠️ Bug Fixes

  • Fix: Resolved the bug where packages would remain stuck to the vehicle wheels.

  • Fix: Simplified and clarified the unloading system for goods.

  • Fix: Various other fixes to improve game stability and smoothness.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3192161
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link