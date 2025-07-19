UPDATE – Patch
✨ New Features & Improvements
Fix: Corrected and improved the mini-map to help you navigate the city more easily.
Fix: Nights are now less dark and the intensity of the vehicle headlights has been increased.
Fix: Improved graphics and lighting for a more pleasant visual experience (still a work in progress).
🛠️ Bug Fixes
Fix: Resolved the bug where packages would remain stuck to the vehicle wheels.
Fix: Simplified and clarified the unloading system for goods.
Fix: Various other fixes to improve game stability and smoothness.
