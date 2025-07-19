 Skip to content
19 July 2025 Build 19287213 Edited 19 July 2025 – 19:19:12 UTC by Wendy Share
✅ Fixed issue where player could still attack or use emotes after death

✅ Resolved coin pickup audio cutting off by applying sound concurrency settings

🔄 [In Progress] Player will now remain at the correct world hub location after completing a stage

