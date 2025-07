Original NinjaThea is now officially managed by Dreamware Games, and with that the original NinjaThea is back!

She’s hiding once in every world, waiting for you to explore and find her, each time unlocking a brand new achievement.

Even if you've deleted the game or your old save, don't worry! The game checks for your previous achievements and level select screen allows you to replay levels based on your progress.

Now go find baby NinjaThea!