Greetings, Void Hunters!

New Legendary Weapons

New Map - Tomb of the Sun God

New Titan - Midorahk, the Golden Burglar

Updated Visuals - Frozen Wastelands

General improvements and fixes:

Subtitles are now localized into all languages, along with multiple fixes across the game;



Implemented a way to skip Titan Hunt cutscenes for Titan introductions and Void King scenes;



New map icons for all Void Fields maps;



Fixed an issue where the Skill Tree would show all nodes as “possible to upgrade” when you first open it, only being fixed after you try to purchase a node;



Added a slider to the Settings where you can control the opacity level of the minimap;



Fixed an issue where it would be possible to inspect the skills of your first weapon in the Blacksmith if you did not have any more weapons unlocked;



Fixed an issue where the game could become locked if you surrendered before opening the Primordial Portal in the Titan Hunt;



Fixed an issue where the sensitivy of the scrolling in the Mastery Runes UI was too quick;



Multiple performance fixes and adjustments across the game;



Fixed an issue where if you opened the Level Up Screen at a very specific time when going through a Titan Hunt portal would lead the game to be soft locked;



Fixed an issue where the Vial of Titan Blood would be transparent if you kept going without going to the Primordial Portal;



Fixed an issue where your minions would scale much more than intended in the Titan Hunt especially in higher difficulties;



Fixed an issue where most melee minions would scale less than intended with attack speed, and should now attack faster especially in late game scenarios;



Fixed an issue where the Swift Execution rune would give multiplicative bonus critical damage based on your movement speed, instead of additive, being way stronger than intended;



Fixed the minimap in the Netherworld which had a few details missing;



Fixed an issue where depending on your skills it would be impossible to destroy minerals and health crystals;



Fixed an issue where the Hound Master’s dogs would not receive buffs such as Radiance, Prowess, etc;



Elemental Power rune bonus is now multiplicative instead of additive, which was the intended effect;



Fixed an issue where the Chaos Golem description would not mention the Stun that your summons can cause;



Fixed an issue where a couple of the Legionnaire’s artifact powers were not applying the appropriate negative effects;



Chaos Stabilizer rune now grants 10 purity on Chaotic procs, up from 2;



Increased the rotation speed for most Titans;



