 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 July 2025 Build 19287177 Edited 26 July 2025 – 02:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Survivors!

Today we have the beginning of the V2.2 patch for you.

​b1 opens with adding locked slots to containers and vehicles.

More to come in the following builds!

Please make a back up of your save game before jumping into V2.2 EXP

Here is how you participate:

  1. Right click on the game in steam

  2. Click on properties

  3. Click the “betas” tab

  4. The drop down menu will have latest_experimental available <— you want THAT

  5. Select that and wait for the game to download

Have a great weekend!

​V2.2 b1 Changelog:

Added

  • Instantiated XUi templates will inherit parent template parameters

  • Add lockable slots to containers and vehicles

Changed depots in latest_experimental branch

View more data in app history for build 19287177
Windows 32-bit Windows 32 Bit Depot 251571
Windows 64-bit Windows 64 Bit Depot 251576
macOS Mac Depot 251577
Linux Linux Universal Depot 251578
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link