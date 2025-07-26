Hey Survivors!
Today we have the beginning of the V2.2 patch for you.
b1 opens with adding locked slots to containers and vehicles.
More to come in the following builds!
Please make a back up of your save game before jumping into V2.2 EXP
Here is how you participate:
Right click on the game in steam
Click on properties
Click the “betas” tab
The drop down menu will have latest_experimental available <— you want THAT
Select that and wait for the game to download
Have a great weekend!
V2.2 b1 Changelog:
Added
Instantiated XUi templates will inherit parent template parameters
Add lockable slots to containers and vehicles
Changed depots in latest_experimental branch