This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey Survivors!

Today we have the beginning of the V2.2 patch for you.

​b1 opens with adding locked slots to containers and vehicles.

More to come in the following builds!

Please make a back up of your save game before jumping into V2.2 EXP

Here is how you participate:

Right click on the game in steam Click on properties Click the “betas” tab The drop down menu will have latest_experimental available <— you want THAT Select that and wait for the game to download

Have a great weekend!

​V2.2 b1 Changelog:

Added