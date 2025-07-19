Hi fishers!
Get ready to catch even more fish with the fishing rod update! You can now speed up your fishing by buying rods in the menu.
Changes:
Rods:
Wooden rod
Copper rod
Steel rod
Golden rod
Ice rod
Fire rod
Magic rod
Added a fish coin currency
Some quality of life updates:
You can see when you catch a new record (biggest catch) of a fish
Tried making it easier to understand what to do for the minigame by reducing the wait time of the start timer, since some people had trouble understanding it at first
Two new achievements:
Already hooked
Magician
Fixed a bug where the xp needed for a new level would be to high
