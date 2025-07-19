 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
19 July 2025 Build 19287171 Edited 19 July 2025 – 19:06:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi fishers!

Get ready to catch even more fish with the fishing rod update! You can now speed up your fishing by buying rods in the menu.

Changes:

  • Rods:

  • Wooden rod

  • Copper rod

  • Steel rod

  • Golden rod

  • Ice rod

  • Fire rod

  • Magic rod

  • Added a fish coin currency

  • Some quality of life updates:

  • You can see when you catch a new record (biggest catch) of a fish

  • Tried making it easier to understand what to do for the minigame by reducing the wait time of the start timer, since some people had trouble understanding it at first

  • Two new achievements:

  • Already hooked

  • Magician

  • Fixed a bug where the xp needed for a new level would be to high

Changed files in this update

Depot 3778671
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link