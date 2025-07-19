As always, thank you all for the feedback and bug reports.
New
- Best times for each stage are now recorded.
- New records section added to main menu to view best times.
- Aenir has a non-counter version of her Penance command during evade.
- Blue's side story part 3. (Demons of the mountain event)
- New special enemy type, Demon Traitor.
- New special enemy type, Demon Archer.
- Hex Hunter, Molten, and Corrupted amulets schematics.
- New upgrades to enable equipment and skills in free training.
- Free training mode dummy settings are now saved.
- Borderless Window Fullscreen setting added.
Changes
- //Player Character
- Slightly extended the forward hitbox of Yuichi's shoulder tackles.
- The initial attacks of Gilroy's soul art mark the targets when hit.
- The end of Gilroy's soul detonates targets based on the number of marks.
- Irena's fully charged Iron Heart attack now has guard break properties.
- Irena's soul art, Goibniu Warrior, now lasts a limited duration.
- Irena's soul art charge rate increased by 60%.
- Goibniu Warrior atk/mag increased slightly.
- Goibniu Warrior's hp scales up slightly based on Irena's max hp.
- Aenir's base hp increased from 140 to 160.
- Aenir's base res increased from 5 to 7.
- Ground bounce of Aenir's aerial weapon counterattack increased slightly.
- Blue's Riposte C skill doubles healing granted on "Red" perfect guard.
- Blue's Soul Eater skill base duration is increased from 5 to 10 seconds.
//Class Skills
- Knight class skill changed to grant def aura for 20 seconds on perfect guard.
- Knight class now also recovers all guard damage on "Red" perfect guard.
- Bodyguard class stun chance reduced from 5% to 2% per point of def.
- Bodyguard class hp bonus increased from 25% to 30%.
//Equipment
- Faery soul orb duration now matches Firebrand soul orb.
- Faery soul orb reaction now also triggers on guard.
- Firebrand soul orb now grants +25% to all damage buff while active.
- Mythic ability on Saint Ring is now a backstabbing blade that can turn targets.
- Mythic ability on Sinner Ring is now a backstabbing blade that can turn targets.
- Trigger threshold for the jackal ring mythic skill is lowered from 100% to 75% hp.
//General
- Increased bonus back attack damage from Skills/equipment across the board.
- Base back attack damage for all enemies increased to 50%.
- Body weight slide out for characters increased while grounded.
- Base perfect guard window for all player characters increased to 20 frames.
- Red perfect guard within 7 frames adds 100% counter attack damage.
- Moving after perfect guard no longer instantly cancels your ability to counter.
- Basic training notes that evading can be used to recover from control effects.
- Soul art attacks are now effective against all armor types.
- Difficulty healing modifier also applies to items/skills that grant +% max hp.
- Item/skill text with healing/max hp is altered by the difficulty healing modifier.
- Claiming found loot is now limited based on difficulty setting.
- Cost for healing wounds now scales with difficulty setting.
- When Freeze affects bosses, they are slowed instead of immobilized.
- Freeze deals an additional 25% of all damage taken as ice magic damage.
- Information that Stun/freeze can be broken by evading is added to the library.
- Reduced the number of inputs for unlocking supply crates.
- Increased the quality decay rate of supply crates.
- Supply crates no longer re-randomize inputs when interrupted.
- Damage threshold to unlock generic magic sealed doors lowered.
- Overload no longer gains bonus damage from affliction potency.
- BG visuals updated to help visual clarity during intense action. (Ongoing)
- Reorganized main menu presentation. (Ongoing)
- Time rankings for most stages have been adjusted.
- Time ranking thresholds for Nightmare difficulty increased by 25% of base time.
- Skill trials goals now scale up at veteran difficulty and higher.
- Valdinium cost of items at the black market and the library increased.
- Most bosses are slightly more active on veteran difficulty and higher.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed advantage/disadvantage not properly applied to the angel statue event.
- Fixed Gilroy's Motivated Skill D was only granting +25% counter damage.
- Irena's Iron Heart E skill properly triggers on fully charged Iron Heart attacks.
- Fixed white feral reaper should be resistant to electric, not toxic magic.
- Fixed missing cultist scoundrel fire variant in collection and training mode.
- Fixed crash that occurs when spawning "confusion affliction" skill trial.
- Fixed incorrect notation at the end of Yuichi's combo trial 10.
- Fixed bug preventing progress on unlocking Yuichi's color C.
- Various Typos corrected.
Changed files in this update