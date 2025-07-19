Best times for each stage are now recorded.



New records section added to main menu to view best times.



Aenir has a non-counter version of her Penance command during evade.



Blue's side story part 3. (Demons of the mountain event)



New special enemy type, Demon Traitor.



New special enemy type, Demon Archer.



Hex Hunter, Molten, and Corrupted amulets schematics.



New upgrades to enable equipment and skills in free training.



Free training mode dummy settings are now saved.



Borderless Window Fullscreen setting added.



//Player Character

Slightly extended the forward hitbox of Yuichi's shoulder tackles.



The initial attacks of Gilroy's soul art mark the targets when hit.



The end of Gilroy's soul detonates targets based on the number of marks.



Irena's fully charged Iron Heart attack now has guard break properties.



Irena's soul art, Goibniu Warrior, now lasts a limited duration.



Irena's soul art charge rate increased by 60%.



Goibniu Warrior atk/mag increased slightly.



Goibniu Warrior's hp scales up slightly based on Irena's max hp.



Aenir's base hp increased from 140 to 160.



Aenir's base res increased from 5 to 7.



Ground bounce of Aenir's aerial weapon counterattack increased slightly.



Blue's Riposte C skill doubles healing granted on "Red" perfect guard.



Blue's Soul Eater skill base duration is increased from 5 to 10 seconds.



//Class Skills



Knight class skill changed to grant def aura for 20 seconds on perfect guard.



Knight class now also recovers all guard damage on "Red" perfect guard.



Bodyguard class stun chance reduced from 5% to 2% per point of def.



Bodyguard class hp bonus increased from 25% to 30%.



//Equipment



Faery soul orb duration now matches Firebrand soul orb.



Faery soul orb reaction now also triggers on guard.



Firebrand soul orb now grants +25% to all damage buff while active.



Mythic ability on Saint Ring is now a backstabbing blade that can turn targets.



Mythic ability on Sinner Ring is now a backstabbing blade that can turn targets.



Trigger threshold for the jackal ring mythic skill is lowered from 100% to 75% hp.



//General



Increased bonus back attack damage from Skills/equipment across the board.



Base back attack damage for all enemies increased to 50%.



Body weight slide out for characters increased while grounded.



Base perfect guard window for all player characters increased to 20 frames.



Red perfect guard within 7 frames adds 100% counter attack damage.



Moving after perfect guard no longer instantly cancels your ability to counter.



Basic training notes that evading can be used to recover from control effects.



Soul art attacks are now effective against all armor types.



Difficulty healing modifier also applies to items/skills that grant +% max hp.



Item/skill text with healing/max hp is altered by the difficulty healing modifier.



Claiming found loot is now limited based on difficulty setting.



Cost for healing wounds now scales with difficulty setting.



When Freeze affects bosses, they are slowed instead of immobilized.



Freeze deals an additional 25% of all damage taken as ice magic damage.



Information that Stun/freeze can be broken by evading is added to the library.



Reduced the number of inputs for unlocking supply crates.



Increased the quality decay rate of supply crates.



Supply crates no longer re-randomize inputs when interrupted.



Damage threshold to unlock generic magic sealed doors lowered.



Overload no longer gains bonus damage from affliction potency.



BG visuals updated to help visual clarity during intense action. (Ongoing)



Reorganized main menu presentation. (Ongoing)



Time rankings for most stages have been adjusted.



Time ranking thresholds for Nightmare difficulty increased by 25% of base time.



Skill trials goals now scale up at veteran difficulty and higher.



Valdinium cost of items at the black market and the library increased.



Most bosses are slightly more active on veteran difficulty and higher.



Fixed advantage/disadvantage not properly applied to the angel statue event.



Fixed Gilroy's Motivated Skill D was only granting +25% counter damage.



Irena's Iron Heart E skill properly triggers on fully charged Iron Heart attacks.



Fixed white feral reaper should be resistant to electric, not toxic magic.



Fixed missing cultist scoundrel fire variant in collection and training mode.



Fixed crash that occurs when spawning "confusion affliction" skill trial.



Fixed incorrect notation at the end of Yuichi's combo trial 10.



Fixed bug preventing progress on unlocking Yuichi's color C.



Various Typos corrected.



This update contains more groundwork in preparation for the second invasion, as well as a good amount of changes. Most notable is the introduction of the first "Special" enemy faction, accompanied by a new event. Special enemies have a chance to appear during invasions and are a bit tougher than most of the common enemy types. Perfect Guard also has big changes with the parry window being greatly extended and the addition of "Red" Perfect Guard, which can trigger in a much smaller window, granting increased counterattack damage. There are a few more Act 2 additions that didn't quite make it in time for today's update, so keep an eye out for them soon.As always, thank you all for the feedback and bug reports.