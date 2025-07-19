Hi everyone,



I hope you're enjoying the game. As many of you know, I usually focus on development during weekends while balancing a full-time job. Your feedback continues to be a key part of the process, so thank you for that.



This update brings a few quality-of-life improvements, based on some of the most common requests:



Mini-Map with Building Indicators

Buildings now appear as dots on the mini-map, making it easier to navigate and keep track of your base. The mini-map refreshes every 5 seconds to reduce unnecessary performance impact.



"C" Key for Quick Copy

You can now press C to quickly place a copy of the selected building. This should make repetitive construction tasks faster and more convenient.



"DEL" Key to Toggle Recycle Mode

Pressing DEL now toggles recycle mode on and off. This provides a more efficient way to remove unwanted structures when needed.



I’m continuing to focus on features that improve usability and game feel. Some of the next updates will involve more complex changes due to the 3D structure of the game, but they’re in progress.



Thanks again for playing and for your support.