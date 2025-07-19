 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
19 July 2025 Build 19287082 Edited 19 July 2025 – 18:59:34 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Features

  • All Attacks Unlocked: All attack types are available from the start, allowing immediate experimentation with combat strategies and loadouts without progression restrictions.

  • Dynamic Explosion Physics: Explosions now push enemies based on proximity and damage, with bombs creating stronger effects than projectiles for realistic, impactful results.

  • Smart Proximity Fuses: Projectiles and mines detect and detonate near enemies within a set range, enabling defensive strategies and efficient area denial.

Fixed Issues

  • Coin Retention: Fixed a bug where coins earned in a session were lost if quitting via the pause menu. Coins are now saved instantly upon collection.

Improvements

  • Audio System Overhaul: Audio sliders working in the options menu now and their setting persists between sessions.

  • Active Coin Earning: Coins are now earned by collecting energy globes (1 globes = 1 coin) dropped by defeated enemies, rewarding active play over passive survival. Existing coin multipliers remain effective.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3363571
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link