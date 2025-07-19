New Features
All Attacks Unlocked: All attack types are available from the start, allowing immediate experimentation with combat strategies and loadouts without progression restrictions.
Dynamic Explosion Physics: Explosions now push enemies based on proximity and damage, with bombs creating stronger effects than projectiles for realistic, impactful results.
Smart Proximity Fuses: Projectiles and mines detect and detonate near enemies within a set range, enabling defensive strategies and efficient area denial.
Fixed Issues
Coin Retention: Fixed a bug where coins earned in a session were lost if quitting via the pause menu. Coins are now saved instantly upon collection.
Improvements
Audio System Overhaul: Audio sliders working in the options menu now and their setting persists between sessions.
Active Coin Earning: Coins are now earned by collecting energy globes (1 globes = 1 coin) dropped by defeated enemies, rewarding active play over passive survival. Existing coin multipliers remain effective.
