High Contrast Update

The High Contrast option introduced in the previous build was really not great. I have worked on it a bit, and I think it looks a lot better. At least the game window will be more or less the same color as the menus. Only the game window is effected, and the menus remain the same as before, so there is now more distinction between the two. This goes against my vision of a monochromatic game, but I understand why players might want it.



High Contrast mode makes the darks a little darker in the game window...

The previous update 1.0.1 shows how to enable this mode, along with other stuff.



Roguelike Mode

I just added the words "Perma-Death" to the dialogue that asks if you want to activate roguelike mode. I assumed players would understand the meaning of roguelike, but that was unfortunate. I hope everyone appreciates the meaning of perma-death!

Inquiries Update

Inquiries will now have a little "*" before them, to let you know if you've asked about that topic already. This should help identify when new topics pop up. Since this is such an important part of the game, it is really where you will learn how the game works and what to do in it. So make sure you read those inquiries!



Notice the little * next to topics you have not asked about...

Hints

I have begun adding little hints in the action log. Just some basic stuff for new players. Noting that could be considered spoilers. For instance, if you run into a spike trap, the action log will say "Use SEARCH/WAIT to identify traps before you walk into them" so players will know that they can disable traps. A lot of players were assuming they just had to take the damage...



There are others you will see. If you feel like any parts of the game are too obscure, let me know, I am happy to add more little notes.







