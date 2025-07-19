 Skip to content
19 July 2025 Build 19286845
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed the Lilly scene getting the player stuck in the secret section of the party inn when it is revealed.
- Fixed situation where losing the fight with Lilly can cause the game to get stuck.
- Fixed not being able to enter the Secret room when Lilly tries to show it to you in the party inn.

Known Issues:

- Skill reset function sometimes not working correctly
- The scene with Mary in the party inn is not triggering correctly
- Quest log isn't tracking correctly (visual bug, quest can still progress)

Changed files in this update

