- Fixed the Lilly scene getting the player stuck in the secret section of the party inn when it is revealed.

- Fixed situation where losing the fight with Lilly can cause the game to get stuck.

- Fixed not being able to enter the Secret room when Lilly tries to show it to you in the party inn.



Known Issues:



- Skill reset function sometimes not working correctly

- The scene with Mary in the party inn is not triggering correctly

- Quest log isn't tracking correctly (visual bug, quest can still progress)