- Fixed the Lilly scene getting the player stuck in the secret section of the party inn when it is revealed.
- Fixed situation where losing the fight with Lilly can cause the game to get stuck.
- Fixed not being able to enter the Secret room when Lilly tries to show it to you in the party inn.
Known Issues:
- Skill reset function sometimes not working correctly
- The scene with Mary in the party inn is not triggering correctly
- Quest log isn't tracking correctly (visual bug, quest can still progress)
Hotfix 1.0d More Fixes Related to Lilly
Update notes via Steam Community
