Knights and mercs, another fresh update has hit the streets of New Boston. This one is packed full of UX improvements from community suggestions, a few new cybers and some balance/tweaks to Soldier Talents. We're excited to include community requests like being able to rotate the camera vertically, visually seeing what is finished in your safehouse build, showing when mercs reach max level, and fixing the issue that prevented Gunslinger's Gun Kata from hitting 5 targets with Full Auto. Let's dive in to some details!

But if you are enjoying the game, we hope you'll take a quick minute after pulling this update and enjoying these improvements and new content to leave a review ːsteamhappyː If you're enjoying the game, help us spread the word so we can keep expanding the game! Thank you!

Our Save Game Policy and Updates

First, since you're going to be seeing a lot of updates around here, we want to share our saved game policy up front so everyone understands our commitment to your games. No saved game will ever be invalidated by an update. You never have to restart if you don't want to. All new content and features will be added immediately to all saved games (with the reasonable exception of New Game options). This is a studio commitment that we have made and kept for many years and games. We stand by it. So do not stress about the deluge of updates that is coming your way - heist on my good heisters.

Vertical Camera Rotation

There is a new option under Options > Controls > Camera to enable vertical rotation of the camera with the press-to-hold control. By default, hold your right mouse button and rotate up, down or in a circle around the target point. You can reset the camera angle to default in the top left bar, to the left of End Turn (etc). There is also an option to invert the axis if you prefer it to swivel the other way.

This ability to see the game from different angles (higher or lower) can be very helpful when dealing with elevation, boundary conditions, sight lines, security devices and more. We hope you find it useful and just fun to just see the action from new angles.

The reset default angle view now appears in the top left menu.

For the moment, this is the new default option. If you don't want this kind of camera control, please toggle it off and let us know. If you love it, leave it on the let us know!

New CombatLink Implants Level 1-4

With Update #19, we've further filled in the options available to you through the Battletank cybernetic service added with the Warmachine. There are 4 new levels of CombatLink that can now be installed in your Deep Brain slot. These are great augmentations for any Warmachine or any merc who is dipping into cybernetic weaponry, as they stack up Critical %, Evasion, and Cybernetic Weapon Dmg.

Gun Kata Goes for 5

With Update #19, we fixed an old bug that was preventing Gun Kata from stretching all the way to shooting 5 targets (if available) with Gun Kata.

Soldier Roll With It and Blast Radius

Update #19 filled in a final upgrade node for the Soldier's Roll With It Talent. For a high cost of 2 extra training points, you can push Roll With It out to 100% damage reduction. It's a nice buff to a powerful Talent that can help make taking occasional fire during combat a null sweat thing.

In addition, we've fixed the text formatter for Blast Radius to include a summed version of the bonsues you get from training the Talent including the same yellow (this would be trained) and green (this is trained) style that you see and expect from all other Talents + upgrade nodes.

Safehouse Highlights Maximum Utility and Room Levels

As you "finish" your safehouse, the levels for your rooms and utilities will now all highlight in yellow, giving you a nice visual cue to see what is done and where you still have work to do.

Room level and utility level display will now highlight in yellow as they reach their maximum level. In the screenshot above, the Triage Clinic now highlights "LVL 4" as that is the maximum level for the clinic. Also, as Level 3 Power Utliity and Level 4 Cryo Utility are the utilities required for the highest module level, they have also gone to yellow.

For the Command HQ, while the module level has not maxed, I have achieved the maximum utility requirements at 5 Power and 1 Cryo (which is above what is needed), so those highlight in yellow to let me know that I don't need to upgrade those utilities anymore to reach the maximum module level.

In this vein, we have also adjusted the highlighting on the mercenary roster. When you had training points to spend, the star next to your character level used to highlight yellow. This was a confusing message which is better left to the "Ready to Train" tag, so the star will now stay blue even when there are training points to spend.

Character Max Level Display

In the same spirit of displaying maximum levels nicely within the UI, the Experience widget now clearly displays when your character has achieved maximum level, instead of showing you an impossible progress bar of XP gain.

Stunned & Brain Worm Alerts

We found another place where Stunned and Brain Wormed weren't 100% perfect thanks to player F10s and we've made some improvements in Update #19 that hopefully help.

If you were plotting a movement destination, Stunned and Brain Wormed enemies would turn the sight line betwen you and them red. But ... in reality they can't spot you and won't be able to report you to the Sec AI or update your status to spotted. So, these lines with Stunned enemies are now blue (your weapon is in range) or gray (your weapon is out of range).

If you were firing a weapon near a Brain Wormed or Stunned enemy, they would get a yellow ear icon in their HUD, which indicates they could hear your shot. But they can't and they won't report it to the Sec AI, so now that ear is suppressed and they are not counted among enemies who will hear you in the bottom left weapon UI.

v2.1.23 - #19: Black Soup Rolling - 7/19/2025

- Added new CombatLink cybernetic implant type levels 1-4, available through Battletank service

- Added final upgrade node to Soldier's Roll With It - for extra 2 pts, reach 100% Dmg Reduction

- Fixed and improved text and upgrade display for Soldier's Blast Radius to include yellow/green highlighting for upgrades

- Camera lock rotation (hold RMB, etc) can now rotate camera vertically, option to flip vertical access

- New options for allowing vertical camera rotation when holding to rotate (right mouse), reset camera rotation in team menu

- Fixed issue with Gun Kata being unable to target 5 enemies at once

- Prevent Brain wormed or Stunned enemies from showing Ear icon (will hear gunfire) or show red lines during movement (will see)

- Safehouse improvement - if module is upgraded to max level then "LVL X" text is shown in yellow

- Safehouse improvement - if Power or Cryo utility is upgraded to max level required by max level module, "LVL X" is shown in yellow

- Fixed confusing character level going yellow in roster list when ready to train, see tag "Ready to Train"

- Upgraded Experience widget for characters in roster to show "Max Level" when they are at current game maximum level

- Fixed issue with filtering Power Level min and max could overlap

- Removed half-second rotation when approaching lootbox, terminal or door - now instant rotate and go

- Improved label overflow for equipment and display of cyberdeck health in mission deployment screen

- Fixed rule for Gun Kata to correctly allow for 5 max targets for Full Auto

- Improved objective text for secondary objectives and rewards

- Fixed map issues, starting visible to enemies at start of level