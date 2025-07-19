🔧 Update – Text Improvements & Minor Bug Fixes

Hello everyone,

It’s been a while since Nemesis RPG received an update. Why?

Because I’ve been working hard on a major content update for Nemesis FDT, the free rogue-lite set in the same universe. But today, Nemesis RPG is getting a well-deserved polish!

📝 This small patch includes:

A full revision of in-game texts to improve flow, clarity, and immersion,

Several minor bug fixes (UI, small inconsistencies, combat details...).

📘 And for English-speaking players:

The English translation of Nemesis FDT is almost finished and will be published very soon.

Thank you for your patience — it's the biggest update yet, and I can’t wait to share it with you.

Thanks to all of you still climbing the tower and sending feedback!

Even when my focus shifts to another project, Nemesis RPG is never forgotten.

➡️ Haven’t tried Nemesis FDT yet? Now’s a great time!

And if you want the full experience, check out the bundle with the Class Pack DLC:





Thanks again for your support, your patience, and your curiosity.

More is coming soon!

— Morin Aurélien, developer at Éditions Douces