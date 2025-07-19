 Skip to content
19 July 2025 Build 19286807 Edited 19 July 2025 – 18:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • more structured puzzle picture selection screen, can hide pictures or whole categories

  • slideshow fixed/improved. It will now use the most energetic music track in the game in hope to become fappable-ish. 1x, 2x, or 4x picture switching speed will match the beats

  • all loading dialogs will generally progress faster to better work with huge numbers of pictures that come when you have many DLCs installed

