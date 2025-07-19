 Skip to content
19 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Now opening the first playtest for A Thousand Cloys!

The goal for me is to see if players enjoy the game, and how to improve it and its demo.

Languages available: English, French.

Duration: ~4-5 hours

Device supported: Keyborad + mouse

New players who have requested access will be added to the playtest in waves, so that I can correct and improve everything that has been pointed out by previous players.

All feedback is very appreciated, either through the form within the game, on my Discord (link available ingame) or here on Steam!

Thanks, hope you enjoy the game!

