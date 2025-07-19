What's New?
We're excited to announce the launch of our new desktop application for Battle For The Hill! This major update replaces the deprecated web-based version with a modern, native experience.
- Native Desktop App - No more browser dependencies
- Improved Performance - Faster loading and smoother gameplay
- Better User Experience - Native dialogs and system integration
- Auto-Updates - Automatic updates when new versions are available
Technical Improvements:
- Built with Electron for cross-platform compatibility
- Native file system access for better performance
- Integrated Steam Workshop support
- Enhanced error handling and recovery
- Improved memory management
Installation:
The new desktop app will automatically replace the old version. Your save data and settings will be preserved.
Known Issues:
• First launch may take slightly longer as the app initializes
• Some users may need to restart Steam if the app doesn't launch immediately
Thank you for your patience during this transition! The new desktop app provides a much better gaming experience and sets the foundation for future updates.
Changed files in this update