19 July 2025 Build 19286739 Edited 19 July 2025 – 17:52:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

What's New?


We're excited to announce the launch of our new desktop application for Battle For The Hill! This major update replaces the deprecated web-based version with a modern, native experience.

  • Native Desktop App - No more browser dependencies
  • Improved Performance - Faster loading and smoother gameplay
  • Better User Experience - Native dialogs and system integration
  • Auto-Updates - Automatic updates when new versions are available


Technical Improvements:


  • Built with Electron for cross-platform compatibility
  • Native file system access for better performance
  • Integrated Steam Workshop support
  • Enhanced error handling and recovery
  • Improved memory management


Installation:


The new desktop app will automatically replace the old version. Your save data and settings will be preserved.

Known Issues:


• First launch may take slightly longer as the app initializes
• Some users may need to restart Steam if the app doesn't launch immediately

Thank you for your patience during this transition! The new desktop app provides a much better gaming experience and sets the foundation for future updates.

