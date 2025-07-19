What's New?



Native Desktop App - No more browser dependencies



Improved Performance - Faster loading and smoother gameplay



Better User Experience - Native dialogs and system integration



Auto-Updates - Automatic updates when new versions are available



Technical Improvements:

Built with Electron for cross-platform compatibility



Native file system access for better performance



Integrated Steam Workshop support



Enhanced error handling and recovery



Improved memory management



We're excited to announce the launch of our new desktop application for Battle For The Hill! This major update replaces the deprecated web-based version with a modern, native experience.The new desktop app will automatically replace the old version. Your save data and settings will be preserved.• First launch may take slightly longer as the app initializes• Some users may need to restart Steam if the app doesn't launch immediatelyThank you for your patience during this transition! The new desktop app provides a much better gaming experience and sets the foundation for future updates.