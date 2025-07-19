Thank You For Your Application! Hotfix #4 contains the following changes:

-Fixed a bug with the Renter's Portal data persistence, it should behave normally now.

-Fixed a bug causing the Landlord's mouth to not animate in some events.

-Fixed a bug that would softlock players if they submitted an application at midnight.

-Fixed a bug where the Odd Jobs window would re-roll jobs while the window was still active.

-Fixed a bug in the Party Clown game where the balloon popping animation doesn't play if you failed the first input of the sequence, it should behave normally now.

-Reduced Dog Walking game time by 20 seconds to increase difficulty

-Reduced Lawn Mowing game time by 10 seconds to increase difficulty

-Rebalanced Moving Assistant game. Bonus pay is now paid out if there is less than 8 open spaces and there must be less than 16 open spaces to get the job's base pay. If you have 16 or more open spaces, you get nothing, you lose, good day sir.

-Various minor animation tweaks & fixes

-Various minor UI fixes