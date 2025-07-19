Patch Notes

July 20, 2025

1. Main Screen Overhaul

The navigation bar has been removed, and the central area now features a magic orb and a magic circle to access Missions and Upgrades, respectively. At the bottom center, the number of remaining chances (lives) is displayed. When hovering over the orb or circle, the name of the active function is shown for better clarity.

Remaining lives are visually represented by the number of spirits orbiting the magic orb.

You can now access Missions via the magic orb and Upgrades via the magic circle, all while viewing your remaining lives in the center of the screen!

2. Mouse Locking Feature Added

The mouse cursor is now confined within the game screen and will no longer move outside the window.

3. Camera Movement Method Changed

Previously, the camera moved by dragging with the right mouse button.

Now, the camera moves automatically when the cursor is placed near the edge of the screen.

4. Auto Interaction Enabled by Default

No more endless clicking! Now, a single mouse click will automatically trigger periodic interactions with the target object.

Use your time for strategic decisions instead of grinding clicks.

As a result, the "Automation" upgrade has been removed from the upgrade tree, and the cost of the attack speed upgrade has been adjusted.

5. Hotkey System Overhauled

The previous hotkeys used to toggle the inventory and crafting windows have been replaced.

Now, in the main screen, the ESC key opens and closes the menu, and also closes the mission and upgrade windows.

In-game, ESC still opens and closes the menu, while I opens the inventory and C opens the crafting window.

You can now open a new window without closing the others first.

6. Tutorial Added

\[Main Screen Tutorial]

\[In-game Screen Tutorial]

To help new players, the divine agent now guides them through tutorials on both the main screen and in-game.

The tutorial explains the screen layout and how to play.

Press Spacebar or click the dialogue box to proceed, and press ESC to skip.

7. Bug Fix: Game Freeze on Entering Stage

Fixed a bug where the game would freeze during stage generation if it failed to place a sufficient number of building objects, causing an infinite loop.