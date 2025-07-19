- Bug fix: The main quest text will exceed the frame
- Optimization: When moving the podium, display the range frame
- Optimization: You can set the quarrying point to be non-continuous by default
- Optimization: When the builder removes the quarrying point, it will not automatically continue to mine
- Optimization: When moving or copying the furnace, the heat range is also displayed
- Optimization: Before the orchard is planted, adjust the size
- BUG fix: After adjusting the size of the farmland, the total number of farmers required is not recalculated
- Optimization: When the global number of an item is less than 500, the minimum starting amount setting is ignored
- Optimization: Improve Russian translation and UI layout display
Experience optimization, improved Russian translation
