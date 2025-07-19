 Skip to content
19 July 2025 Build 19286710 Edited 19 July 2025 – 18:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Bug fix: The main quest text will exceed the frame
  • Optimization: When moving the podium, display the range frame
  • Optimization: You can set the quarrying point to be non-continuous by default
  • Optimization: When the builder removes the quarrying point, it will not automatically continue to mine
  • Optimization: When moving or copying the furnace, the heat range is also displayed
  • Optimization: Before the orchard is planted, adjust the size
  • BUG fix: After adjusting the size of the farmland, the total number of farmers required is not recalculated
  • Optimization: When the global number of an item is less than 500, the minimum starting amount setting is ignored
  • Optimization: Improve Russian translation and UI layout display

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1455911
