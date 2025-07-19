Good news! After finally a good night's sleep 😴, I'm happy to say the editor bugs that were tripping up the Beta build appear to be fully resolved.

I've just pushed the Beta build to the Main release, so everyone can now enjoy the improvements without needing to opt into anything special.

This update includes:

Editor fixes that should eliminate those pesky crashes and inconsistencies

Improved stability for placing and editing level elements

Minor tweaks based on community feedback

It’s amazing what a fresh brain can do after some rest!

As always, let me know if anything weird pops up. Otherwise… happy escaping!

— Kevin (Solo Dev)