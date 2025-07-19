 Skip to content
19 July 2025 Build 19286637 Edited 19 July 2025 – 17:19:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Good news! After finally a good night's sleep 😴, I'm happy to say the editor bugs that were tripping up the Beta build appear to be fully resolved.

I've just pushed the Beta build to the Main release, so everyone can now enjoy the improvements without needing to opt into anything special.

This update includes:

  • Editor fixes that should eliminate those pesky crashes and inconsistencies

  • Improved stability for placing and editing level elements

  • Minor tweaks based on community feedback

It’s amazing what a fresh brain can do after some rest!

As always, let me know if anything weird pops up. Otherwise… happy escaping!
— Kevin (Solo Dev)

