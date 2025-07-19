 Skip to content
19 July 2025 Build 19286618 Edited 19 July 2025 – 18:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Critical bug fix: when player talks to a customer who has made an order, if the player press E again during the dialogue, the game enters a buggy state where the player can't get out and had to restart.
  • Bug fix: when talking to Ed about haggling, he didn't actually teach the player the negotiation topic.
  • Bug fix: a visual glitch in the deck building UI.
  • Bug fix: incorrect description for Learn a Drink recipe task.

