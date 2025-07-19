## New

* Destroyed cities now leave ruins behind.

* Added Bandit King (Mutated) for the Philosopher's Stone reward in The Last Days of Earth.

* Added some levels to several unit rewards for The Last Days of Earth.



## General

* If fixed teams are enabled, staying independent is now the only option in The Last Days of Earth.



## Balance

* Reduced Wastelander armor from 8 to 6.



## Bug Fixes

* Fixed shadows flickering when scrolling after rotating the camera once.

* Fixed Hired Hands scaling twice with game speed instead of once.

* Fixed hints sometimes appearing blank.

* Fixed a Vulkan swapchain recreation issue.

* Fixed allied titans spawning next to players not having full health.

* Fixed being able to set a GUI scale higher than what would fit into the current resolution.