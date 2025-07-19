## New
* Destroyed cities now leave ruins behind.
* Added Bandit King (Mutated) for the Philosopher's Stone reward in The Last Days of Earth.
* Added some levels to several unit rewards for The Last Days of Earth.
## General
* If fixed teams are enabled, staying independent is now the only option in The Last Days of Earth.
## Balance
* Reduced Wastelander armor from 8 to 6.
## Bug Fixes
* Fixed shadows flickering when scrolling after rotating the camera once.
* Fixed Hired Hands scaling twice with game speed instead of once.
* Fixed hints sometimes appearing blank.
* Fixed a Vulkan swapchain recreation issue.
* Fixed allied titans spawning next to players not having full health.
* Fixed being able to set a GUI scale higher than what would fit into the current resolution.
