 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
19 July 2025 Build 19286610 Edited 19 July 2025 – 17:13:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
## New
* Destroyed cities now leave ruins behind.
* Added Bandit King (Mutated) for the Philosopher's Stone reward in The Last Days of Earth.
* Added some levels to several unit rewards for The Last Days of Earth.

## General
* If fixed teams are enabled, staying independent is now the only option in The Last Days of Earth.

## Balance
* Reduced Wastelander armor from 8 to 6.

## Bug Fixes
* Fixed shadows flickering when scrolling after rotating the camera once.
* Fixed Hired Hands scaling twice with game speed instead of once.
* Fixed hints sometimes appearing blank.
* Fixed a Vulkan swapchain recreation issue.
* Fixed allied titans spawning next to players not having full health.
* Fixed being able to set a GUI scale higher than what would fit into the current resolution.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1481171
  • Loading history…
Windows Depot 1481172
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 1481173
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link