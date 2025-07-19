Hey everyone,

I have been working on some new content I like to share with you! :)

New Content

After finishing the game (Route A) you can now play Route B! The game starts from the beginning, but enemies will start attacking you after some time even if you haven't provoked them yet. And upgrades appear in a different order with different values. You will also start Route B with one Extra Weapon unlocked right from the beginning and unlock more over time, instead of all at the end.

Patch Notes

- Added Route B Upgrades

- Added Route B Enemy Behaviour

- Added Route B Selection Scene

- Added Route B Achievement

- Fixed Camera Smoothing at 120 fps

- Fixed Damage against Green Enemies not working properly with overkill (It's slightly stronger now)

- Improved performance

Also if you would like to leave a review, I would really appreciate it! For me as a solo developer it helps a lot :)

Thank you and Have Fun!