- Removed energy cost for all cards the just draw more cards
- Added Button to Drop Balls in Hex Balls to make the control more intuitive and to not interfere with other buttons
- Changed Guest Movement so that they will never switch places with another ship. Guests are probably less effective now but they will not actively put your ships in harm's way.
- In Hardcore Mode, if a character is destroyed, their personal card deck now returns to your reserve deck instead of being lost.
- If you have only one ship left then Retreat is no longer an option
- Added Studio Logo to splash screen
Version 1.2 Update
