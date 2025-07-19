 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
19 July 2025 Build 19286587 Edited 19 July 2025 – 17:06:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Removed energy cost for all cards the just draw more cards
  • Added Button to Drop Balls in Hex Balls to make the control more intuitive and to not interfere with other buttons
  • Changed Guest Movement so that they will never switch places with another ship. Guests are probably less effective now but they will not actively put your ships in harm's way.
  • In Hardcore Mode, if a character is destroyed, their personal card deck now returns to your reserve deck instead of being lost.
  • If you have only one ship left then Retreat is no longer an option
  • Added Studio Logo to splash screen

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3670601
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3670602
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link