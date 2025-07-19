 Skip to content
Major 19 July 2025 Build 19286538
Update notes via Steam Community

What's new:

  • HUD hiding feature. Now you can take beautiful screenshots or just enjoy beautiful views without any interface elements

  • Improved optimization

  • Minor bug fixes

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3356721
  • Loading history…
