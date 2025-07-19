Forgotten 23 v1.0.2 Hotfix - ChangeLog (EN)

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Listening to you, players, I have prepared a small HotFix for the game - below is a list of things I have improved:

- changing "How to play" screen in Loop 01 for lower resolutions.

- if you run SECM and the pause menu - SECM will close automatically now and the character no longer moves when opening and closing pause menu or SECM.

- add key E to confirm/submit buttons in SECM and computers/terminals (Enter works too!)

- changed incorrect text in the computer in module 2, indicating that you need to "press space" (now it's E/ENTER).

- disabled unnecessary repairs in module 05 in loops where it is not needed (what could be blocking progress in game).

I hope you're enjoying Forgotten 23!

Best,

Lucas / dev