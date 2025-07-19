 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
19 July 2025 Build 19286530 Edited 19 July 2025 – 17:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Forgotten 23 v1.0.2 Hotfix - ChangeLog (EN)

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Listening to you, players, I have prepared a small HotFix for the game - below is a list of things I have improved:

- changing "How to play" screen in Loop 01 for lower resolutions.

- if you run SECM and the pause menu - SECM will close automatically now and the character no longer moves when opening and closing pause menu or SECM.

- add key E to confirm/submit buttons in SECM and computers/terminals (Enter works too!)

- changed incorrect text in the computer in module 2, indicating that you need to "press space" (now it's E/ENTER).

- disabled unnecessary repairs in module 05 in loops where it is not needed (what could be blocking progress in game).

I hope you're enjoying Forgotten 23!

Best,

Lucas / dev

Changed files in this update

Depot 2815081
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link