Fix: Some players were unable to play a certain film reel in the Therapy Room. So, it turns out that a recent improvement to make it easier to manipulate the film projector made a previously rare bug more common. Sigh... But now we can make sure that darned projector bug is squashed for sure!



Fix: When starting a new conversation with Bruno around 10:00 PM, he could say some lines that were out of place. No more.



Fix: Character names in the log book now look properly translated for Russian/Ukrainian languages. Note that if you're loading a previous save, you're still going to see their names in Latin characters; I'm afraid that's how the system works. However, it should all look good now from a fresh start!



Fix: Near the end of the game, there was an artificial block that didn't make sense, thus preventing players from accessing certain hints in another floor of the asylum before completing the story. There's really no hidden mystery here: it's just a small design tweak. But if you're curious what the fix is, ask in "that" thread.



Note: The owls, err, I mean the planks are not what they seem. That wasn't a plot hole.



Fix: A long-standing one: added missing subtitle during the intro when Rebecca says "that" ominous line.



Fix: Speaking of Rebecca, it was possible to either miss a flashback or seeing all her related flashbacks in an incorrect order depending on how you did things. Now those visions should play in the intended order.



Fix: Just a small glitch, a certain glass item would mysteriously reappear in the Museum at around 3:00 AM. That pesky glass thingie will now stay where it's supposed to.



Note: The blueprints are accurate. If a connection between certain locations in the asylum doesn't make physical sense, then that theory is incorrect.



Build string: version 1.3.3066 (test with CTRL + V).



Greetings! We have a surprise weekend update. A petit patch. Heck, practically a hotfix. Some minor requested tweaks, and one annoying issue addressed:And that's it for today. Note we bumped the version numbering since we now have a stable build.Moving forward, we're going to focus on outstanding performance issues, and anything else that pops up (please do let us know). Hope you're enjoying your weekend! Now if you'll excuse me, I'm going to watch