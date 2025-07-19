Taishi Ci’s Storyline officially released



A new feature, “Steal from the rich and give to the poor,” is available in Taishi Ci’s route



A new red armor has been added in Taishi Ci’s story



Fixed an issue where opening multiple character info windows at home could cause the game to freeze



Fixed a bug where units would drift to the upper-left corner automatically upon entering a battlefield



Fixed an issue where generals could duplicate themselves



Hello everyone,This week’s major update is here: Taishi Ci’s Storyline is now officially live!We’ve received all your feedback and suggestions, so in addition to the storyline, we’ve also tried adding some brand-new features this time, hoping to bring more fun to your gameplay experience.Since this is our first attempt at introducing new features with Taishi Ci's storyline, the development took longer than expected. As a result, this major update is focused primarily around Taishi Ci. We sincerely thank all players who patiently waited for this new version!Here are the full update details:The current version is 1.8.0, which you can check in the top left corner of the main menu.We will continue to monitor your feedback closely. Feel free to try out the new features!If you encounter any other or related issues during gameplay, please don’t hesitate to reach out to us on Discord—we’ll be on it!