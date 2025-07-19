This update focuses on some quality of life changes and fixing minor bugs.
+ added player builder auto-building nearby unfinished structures
+ added option to pause the game in singleplayer map
+ added option to hide quest panel in singleplayer map
+ added heroes resurrection instead of failing mission in singleplayer campaign maps
~ changed all common projectiles lifetime, max 3s
~ changed structures under construction do not interact with enemy projectiles
~ changed faction specific utility structures cost lower
~ changed chat and console is now shown in campaign
~ fixed production buildings can now be synced even while being constructed
~ fixed custom resolution setting input field in graphical settings
Changed files in this update