This update focuses on some quality of life changes and fixing minor bugs.

+ added player builder auto-building nearby unfinished structures

+ added option to pause the game in singleplayer map

+ added option to hide quest panel in singleplayer map

+ added heroes resurrection instead of failing mission in singleplayer campaign maps

~ changed all common projectiles lifetime, max 3s

~ changed structures under construction do not interact with enemy projectiles

~ changed faction specific utility structures cost lower

~ changed chat and console is now shown in campaign

~ fixed production buildings can now be synced even while being constructed

~ fixed custom resolution setting input field in graphical settings