This new update adds more story content and updates the engine to a newer version, this should hopefully fix the crashes some people have been reporting, however, I will put up a community post detailing the fixes if you still get crashes.



The story content adds a new chapter and as of right now, exactly half of the whole game is available.





Please note! Your old saves will not work on this new version, due to a whole bunch of files within the game files being changed, making them invalid to the engine, so you will have to start over.



Patch notes:



- Fixed certain crashes and bugs with enemy AI



- Changed AI balancing based on difficutly



- Enemies on higher difficulties will now react to their allies' shots



- Hacked turrets now turn friendly instead of turning off



- Added new story content



- Engine updated to a newer version

