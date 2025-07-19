 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
19 July 2025 Build 19286414 Edited 19 July 2025 – 17:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This new update adds more story content and updates the engine to a newer version, this should hopefully fix the crashes some people have been reporting, however, I will put up a community post detailing the fixes if you still get crashes.

The story content adds a new chapter and as of right now, exactly half of the whole game is available.


Please note! Your old saves will not work on this new version, due to a whole bunch of files within the game files being changed, making them invalid to the engine, so you will have to start over.

Patch notes:

- Fixed certain crashes and bugs with enemy AI

- Changed AI balancing based on difficutly

- Enemies on higher difficulties will now react to their allies' shots

- Hacked turrets now turn friendly instead of turning off

- Added new story content

- Engine updated to a newer version

Changed files in this update

Depot 3221801
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link