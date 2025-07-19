This new update adds more story content and updates the engine to a newer version, this should hopefully fix the crashes some people have been reporting, however, I will put up a community post detailing the fixes if you still get crashes.
The story content adds a new chapter and as of right now, exactly half of the whole game is available.
Please note! Your old saves will not work on this new version, due to a whole bunch of files within the game files being changed, making them invalid to the engine, so you will have to start over.
Patch notes:
- Fixed certain crashes and bugs with enemy AI
- Changed AI balancing based on difficutly
- Enemies on higher difficulties will now react to their allies' shots
- Hacked turrets now turn friendly instead of turning off
- Added new story content
- Engine updated to a newer version
