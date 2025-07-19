I've continued to work hard on resolving issues in 0.6 and have yet another patch. This one is a bit bigger and consequently I want to put it into experimental to be safe. Thank you to everyone that has reported issues!
Changes
Resolved crash when using UI with a gamepad and doing specific actions
Resolved crash when attempting to load data for really old/corrupted files
Resolved issue with foliage graphics changing when a nearby tile changes
Resolved issue with Planter Box showing recipe select every time you interact with it
Resolved issue with Planter Box not correctly copying meta data when using pipette
Resolved issue with Phase Stations not copying correctly when using pipette tool
Resolved issue with being able to rotate Phase Stations into an invalid position
Resolved issue with being able to rotate phase beams
Resolved issue with Entangled Ancient Tech potentially getting into a state where it cannot be collected
Resolved issue where fluids would not transport after loading one world and then a second one in the same game session
Resolved incorrect text in control settings "Toolbar #" instead of "Toolbar Set #"
Reduced max range for wellspring ambient sounds
Changed depots in experimental branch