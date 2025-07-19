 Skip to content
19 July 2025 Build 19286406 Edited 19 July 2025 – 17:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

I've continued to work hard on resolving issues in 0.6 and have yet another patch. This one is a bit bigger and consequently I want to put it into experimental to be safe. Thank you to everyone that has reported issues!

Changes

  • Resolved crash when using UI with a gamepad and doing specific actions

  • Resolved crash when attempting to load data for really old/corrupted files

  • Resolved issue with foliage graphics changing when a nearby tile changes

  • Resolved issue with Planter Box showing recipe select every time you interact with it

  • Resolved issue with Planter Box not correctly copying meta data when using pipette

  • Resolved issue with Phase Stations not copying correctly when using pipette tool

  • Resolved issue with being able to rotate Phase Stations into an invalid position

  • Resolved issue with being able to rotate phase beams

  • Resolved issue with Entangled Ancient Tech potentially getting into a state where it cannot be collected

  • Resolved issue where fluids would not transport after loading one world and then a second one in the same game session

  • Resolved incorrect text in control settings "Toolbar #" instead of "Toolbar Set #"

  • Reduced max range for wellspring ambient sounds

Changed depots in experimental branch

Depot 1960481
