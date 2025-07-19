 Skip to content
19 July 2025
A quick hotfix for some game soft locks and visual bugs.

- Fixed the arena battles, it is now fully functional.
- Fixed Guard Captain image being stuck on screen after fighting her.
- Fixed the battle getting stuck and freezing when fighting Lilly
- Fixed situation where the priest can show up in the church when he shouldn't.

Known Issues:

- Skill reset function sometimes not working correctly
- The scene with Mary in the party inn is not triggering correctly
- Quest log isn't tracking correctly (visual bug, quest can still progress)

