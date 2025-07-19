A quick hotfix for some game soft locks and visual bugs.
- Fixed the arena battles, it is now fully functional.
- Fixed Guard Captain image being stuck on screen after fighting her.
- Fixed the battle getting stuck and freezing when fighting Lilly
- Fixed situation where the priest can show up in the church when he shouldn't.
Known Issues:
- Skill reset function sometimes not working correctly
- The scene with Mary in the party inn is not triggering correctly
- Quest log isn't tracking correctly (visual bug, quest can still progress)
Hotfix 1.0c - Arena Fix, Softlock Fix
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Monster Girl Invasion RPG Windows Depot 1836421
- Loading history…
macOS Monster Girl Invasion RPG MAC Depot 1836422
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update