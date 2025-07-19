A quick hotfix for some game soft locks and visual bugs.



- Fixed the arena battles, it is now fully functional.

- Fixed Guard Captain image being stuck on screen after fighting her.

- Fixed the battle getting stuck and freezing when fighting Lilly

- Fixed situation where the priest can show up in the church when he shouldn't.



Known Issues:



- Skill reset function sometimes not working correctly

- The scene with Mary in the party inn is not triggering correctly

- Quest log isn't tracking correctly (visual bug, quest can still progress)