Changes:

- After you finished Akane's story to "obtain" the beach villa it becomes accessible on the time skip map. A new story event starts in the villa when you talk with Scarlett. \[Requires the relationships of Tsubaki, Sandra and Elly at 100+ and Scarlett needs to be in the party.]

- After the new event with Scarlett you can talk with Elly twice to trigger two different CG scenes. \[Requires that you unlocked Elly's second CG scene prior.]

- After the new event with Scarlett you can talk with Tsubaki to trigger a CG scene. \[Requires that you had Tsubaki's first CG scene.]

- After the new event with Scarlett you can talk with Sandra to trigger a CG scene. \[Requires that you had Sandra's CG scene at the Forgotten Brexeet Isles.]

- New dialog with the Windspirit Melody in Act 2 of the time skip events. \[Requires that you had the events of the spirits in Act 1 to know that Melody is called Melody.]

- After Melody's dialog, you can interact with the icon again to get a follow-up dialog with Tsubaki about her family's story.

- In the CG rooms you can now use the "search" button to search for a name by writing text, and also by selecting the haircolor and race.

- A system change was made to improve performance on win 10 PCs.

- An issue with a weather effect staying on the screen after replaying the second CG scene of Ziki was fixed.

- An issue with the quest log in the android version was fixed. (Thanks to ryanu!)

- The treasury in the castle of Aldlyn was extended. (But the new area isn't used for anything yet.)

- All party members can now learn the skill Magic Storage on the skilltree. The icon for it is directly above the EXIT button. This new skill allows characters to access an additional shared inventory. The main purpose is to give people a way to declutter their inventory from rarely used or unnecessary items without having to sell or destroy them.

- The background of the skilltree pages of Tsubaki, Mira, Mirel, Vampire, Sandra, Chiyo, Elly, and Ryoko were updated with their newer full body CG images.

- Ryoko's skilltree background now changes when you reach that point in her story where her right arm changes.

- The backgrounds for Ryen, Trey, and Brad were adjusted to make the size for the full body CG image the same as in the backgrounds or other characters.

- The only exception is Kayelinth, who still has the same silly background image as before.