- MI Update Italian in the updates section;
- UX Scrollable terminals;
- UX Intro can be skipped by mouse click;
- TSL Italian, french, german corrections and missing strings;
- SRV Online validation part run headless validator part 3;
- SRV Online validation part run headless validator part 2;
- SRV Online validation part run headless validator;
- FIX Cheese tristate;
- MI Admin tools restoring reviewer and score stats tabs;
- SRV Online validation part Score cache sync part3;
- SRV Online validation part Score cache sync part2;
- SRV Online validation part Score cache sync part1;
- SRV Online validation part Submissions cache sync;
- MI Tools admin rewrite clients part2;
- MI Tools admin rewrite clients part1;
- MI Path helper for admin;
- PERF ILoopRunner, new implementation Task based runner to avoid busy shutdown issues, used in Simulation for a 5-10%;
- MI Script for dev setup;
- GRD NAND harder;
- GRD OR revised;
- MI Challenges Runner helper class;
- MI Validation tools;
- GRD NOR revised harder;
Quick Patch Notes v0.1.7.106
