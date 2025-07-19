 Skip to content
19 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
  • MI Update Italian in the updates section;
  • UX Scrollable terminals;
  • UX Intro can be skipped by mouse click;
  • TSL Italian, french, german corrections and missing strings;
  • SRV Online validation part run headless validator part 3;
  • SRV Online validation part run headless validator part 2;
  • SRV Online validation part run headless validator;
  • FIX Cheese tristate;
  • MI Admin tools restoring reviewer and score stats tabs;
  • SRV Online validation part Score cache sync part3;
  • SRV Online validation part Score cache sync part2;
  • SRV Online validation part Score cache sync part1;
  • SRV Online validation part Submissions cache sync;
  • MI Tools admin rewrite clients part2;
  • MI Tools admin rewrite clients part1;
  • MI Path helper for admin;
  • PERF ILoopRunner, new implementation Task based runner to avoid busy shutdown issues, used in Simulation for a 5-10%;
  • MI Script for dev setup;
  • GRD NAND harder;
  • GRD OR revised;
  • MI Challenges Runner helper class;
  • MI Validation tools;
  • GRD NOR revised harder;

Changed files in this update

Depot 2884311
