- MI Update Italian in the updates section;
- PERF ILoopRunner, new implementation Task based runner to avoid busy shutdown issues, used in Simulation for a 5-10%;
- FIX Cheese tristate;
- GRD NAND harder;
- GRD OR revised;
- GRD NOR revised harder;
- UX Scrollable terminals;
- UX Intro can be skipped by mouse click;
- TSL Italian, french, german corrections and missing strings;
Quick Patch Notes v0.1.7.106
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 2844291
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update