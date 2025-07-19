 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
19 July 2025 Build 19286337 Edited 19 July 2025 – 16:52:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • MI Update Italian in the updates section;
  • PERF ILoopRunner, new implementation Task based runner to avoid busy shutdown issues, used in Simulation for a 5-10%;
  • FIX Cheese tristate;
  • GRD NAND harder;
  • GRD OR revised;
  • GRD NOR revised harder;
  • UX Scrollable terminals;
  • UX Intro can be skipped by mouse click;
  • TSL Italian, french, german corrections and missing strings;

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2844291
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link