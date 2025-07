Update content

Fixed some problems that cannot enter the level mode



Fixed the problem that the difficult mode cannot be unlocked



The return scroll is changed to one-time, and the return to the city has a bonfire and a shop.



Several text out-of-frame problems



Several rune descriptions are inaccurate



Hello everyone, today is the third consecutive day of update.I can't stand it anymore, I will take a day off tomorrow.I will continue to add new runes and relics, as well as events.