Hey all! Here are a few changes and fixes based on feedback that I received from yesterday.



Nerfed ocean fish so they are easier to catch

Added new input prompt on how to light tnt

Added text and sound effect when plays get near the gambling pool

Added text for the portal to help players understand how to activate it

Added new input prompt for depth finder to make it easier to understand how to use it

Added new painting in the cabin

Added new painting in the mountain hut (ricksalot)

Reduced volume of sizzling sound from the stove

Made so trees on jungle bridge will be automatically destroyed after 16 minutes

Fixed bug where creatures on jungle map might not get destroyed when quota is met

Fixed bug where spider creatures would not despawn the following day and could kill you in the morning

Fixed bug where players could not move after unlocking a perk on day 7, 14, etc…

Updated Localization



Thanks!



