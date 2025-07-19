Are you sure you want to view these images?

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

Hello everyone! Finally, Poon Puzzle has received a long-awaited update and a Nintendo Switch version!

Here are the links:

USA/Americas: https://www.nintendo.com/us/store/products/passion-puzzle-hentai-maidens-switch/ Europe: https://www.nintendo.com/en-gb/Games/Nintendo-Switch-download-software/Passion-Puzzle-Hentai-Maidens--2875168.html

Of course, the game had to be renamed to appear on the eShop, and there it's called "Passion Puzzle: Hentai Maidens!".

What's new in the update:

New, improved pop-ups with the girls' comments, written by Calamibuddy (big thanks to him for that!).

As a reminder, here's what's been added to the NSwitch version:

Smooth animations: zooming, rotating, and flipping the pieces are now animated smoothly!

PVP mode: Now you can play the game with your friends! Only one hand required, as usual.

Better controls: Both touch and gamepad controls have been improved.

New levels: All levels have been redesigned; the DLC is already included in the game!

More languages: The game is now available in 15 languages: English, 日本, 中文, 中國人, 한국인, Français canadien, Español (LATAM), Português (LATAM), Français, Русский, Italiano, Deutsch, Español (EU), Nederlands, Português (EU).

A 20% discount is applied to pre-orders.

Naturally, Switch 2 is supported in full resolution.

Unfortunately, some animations had to be removed—especially in the Asian version—they were just too cool for Nintendo! However, some screenshots, usually considered extremely provocative, were allowed on the USA eShop page for some reason.

Of course, the game features nude girls, even if they can't be shown on the eShop page.

Once again, special thanks to PlayZilla for porting the game!

Cheers!