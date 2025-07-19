New Features:
Solo players can now exclude an entity from their run.
The Forsaken:
Added subtitles.
A new visual effect making her easier to locate.
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Solo players can now exclude an entity from their run.
Added subtitles.
A new visual effect making her easier to locate.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update