The End of the Sun featured on the Steam front page - Daily Deal!

Hey everyone,

We've got some incredible news to share! The End of the Sun has been featured on the Steam Daily Deal front page!

This is a huge honor for us, and we're celebrating by offering a fantastic, our biggest so far!

If you've been waiting to dive into the game's fantasy open world, now's the perfect chance!

But that's not all – we have one more surprise for you!

PHOTO MODE - UPDATE 2.0

To mark this special occasion, we've just released the highly anticipated Photo Mode in the game!

We know many of you have been asking for this, and we're thrilled to finally bring it to you.

Now you can immerse yourself even deeper in the world of The End of the Sun and capture your favorite moments and breathtaking shots like never before. Get ready to unleash your inner in-game photographer!

Check out the new Photo Mode Trailer!

Important!

Photo mode takes screenshots automatically to your Steam library.

Photo Mode Contest!

To celebrate the launch of Photo Mode, we're kicking off our very first screenshot contest! Here's how to participate:

Take a stunning screenshot using the new Photo Mode in The End of the Sun Game.

Share it on Steam Community Hub (make sure it's public!).

Get as many likes as possible! IMPORTANT! A minimum of 50 likes is required to participate in the competition! (Finally, only likes on Steam count) (To get more likes, share your screenshot on your social media channels , encourage your friends to like your screenshot, and be sure to tag our official game profile when you post.)

Choose a screenshot from your Steam Library on The End of the Sun page

Press the right mouse button and click "Share," and after "Share on Steam"

Don't forget to share it publicly! (Visibility section)

Ready!

What's in it for you? Awesome prizes, of course!

1st Place: A physical Collector's Boxed Edition of the game!

2nd Place: C opy of the game for a friend! (Steam key)

3rd Place: The official The End of the Sun Soundtrack ! (Steam key)

Special Publisher Choice Award: The End of the Sun - Soundtrack Edition (Include game + Soundtrack) (Steam key) (An additional prize for the most artistic screenshot! )

WHEN?

The contest runs throughout the promotional period, July 20th to August 1st. Winners will be selected on August 3rd. The winners and their screenshots will be announced in a separate update. Stay tuned!

We can't wait to see your incredible creations!

The End of the Sun Free Prologue is available!

The prologue will feature the first mission of the game and one mission to showcase the time-travelling mechanics.

We created this prologue to give you a taste of the full game and help you decide if The End of the Sun is for you!

